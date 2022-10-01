Home States Tamil Nadu

TNAU releases rank list, counselling to start after medical admission ends

Seven students secured cut-off score of 200/200 in the rank list released by  the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) for UG admissions.

Published: 01st October 2022

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Seven students secured a cut-off score of 200/200 in the rank list released by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) for UG admissions. Students can check the rank list at www.tnau.ac.in.

Addressing reporters after releasing the rank list on Friday, Vice-Chancellor V Geethalakshmi said two of the seven candidates will be participating in agricultural counselling while four candidates joined engineering courses and another candidate is preparing for next year’s NEET.

Counselling would be conducted after the first phase of medical counselling. A total of 39,489 students had applied for 6,980 seats in 12 undergraduate programmes in 18 constituent colleges and 28 affiliated private colleges.  “Of this, 5,435 seats in constituent colleges and affiliated private colleges will be filled by TNAU and 1,545 seats will in private colleges will be filled by the respective managements,” she said.

“Ten seats have been increased in agriculture and horticulture courses this year. It was 40 seats last year. As many as 10,769 candidates applied for Tamil medium courses this year,” she said.  “We received applications from 7,773 government school students under 7.5% horizontal reservation. Of this, 408 seats will be filled in this category.

We have released the rank list for government school students under the 7.5% quota, but are awaiting the final list of beneficiaries from the government,” she said. Meanwhile, the university warned teaching and non-teaching staff against spreading rumours about counselling on social media platforms  in the name of updates.

