Home States Tamil Nadu

10 of 15 irrigation dams in Tamil Nadu 90 per cent full; 98 per cent water in Mettur

Of the 15 irrigation reservoirs in Tamil Nadu, water level in 10 of them is at nearly 90% of their storage capacity—thanks to copious rainfall during southwest monsoon.

Published: 02nd October 2022 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

Mettur dam

Mettur dam (File photo|EPS)

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Of the 15 irrigation reservoirs in Tamil Nadu, the water level in 10 of them is at nearly 90% of their storage capacity—thanks to copious rainfall during the southwest monsoon. As per storage data on Saturday, while water level in Sholayar, Mettur and Bhavanisagar dams is at 100.93%, 97.88%, and 92.23% of their storage capacity respectively, the water level in five other dams is just one foot short of their full capacity. 

In Mullaiperiyar dam, which has been a bone of contention between Tamil Nadu and Kerala, water level is near its full permitted storage level of 142 feet. The dam has 4,837 mcft (million cubic feet) of water which is 63.10% of its full capacity. A senior official of the Water Resources Department (WRD) said as per the Cauvery Management Authority order, Tamil Nadu must get 121.91 tmcft of water between June and September every year from Karnataka. 

TN has enough water for next six months

But because of heavy downpour in the catchments this year, about 451.48 tmcft of water — 329 tmcft more than the approved level — has been realised by TN. While the storage position will help TN in meeting its drinking water and irrigation needs for the next six months, the northeast monsoon, expected to start by mid-October, may also help agriculture, especially in rain-fed areas, of the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN irrigation reservoirs Mettur Dam Water Resources Department
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 
To step out of Telangana: KCR with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna, on August 31, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)
KCR's plan to foray into national politics on track; announcement on Oct 5
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CBI makes social media debut ahead of Interpol General Assembly 
Looking Back: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Mangalyaan , its spacecraft bound for Planet Mars, from Sriharikota. (File Photo)
With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp