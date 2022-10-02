10 of 15 irrigation dams in Tamil Nadu 90 per cent full; 98 per cent water in Mettur

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Of the 15 irrigation reservoirs in Tamil Nadu, the water level in 10 of them is at nearly 90% of their storage capacity—thanks to copious rainfall during the southwest monsoon. As per storage data on Saturday, while water level in Sholayar, Mettur and Bhavanisagar dams is at 100.93%, 97.88%, and 92.23% of their storage capacity respectively, the water level in five other dams is just one foot short of their full capacity.

In Mullaiperiyar dam, which has been a bone of contention between Tamil Nadu and Kerala, water level is near its full permitted storage level of 142 feet. The dam has 4,837 mcft (million cubic feet) of water which is 63.10% of its full capacity. A senior official of the Water Resources Department (WRD) said as per the Cauvery Management Authority order, Tamil Nadu must get 121.91 tmcft of water between June and September every year from Karnataka.

TN has enough water for next six months

But because of heavy downpour in the catchments this year, about 451.48 tmcft of water — 329 tmcft more than the approved level — has been realised by TN. While the storage position will help TN in meeting its drinking water and irrigation needs for the next six months, the northeast monsoon, expected to start by mid-October, may also help agriculture, especially in rain-fed areas, of the State.

CHENNAI: Of the 15 irrigation reservoirs in Tamil Nadu, the water level in 10 of them is at nearly 90% of their storage capacity—thanks to copious rainfall during the southwest monsoon. As per storage data on Saturday, while water level in Sholayar, Mettur and Bhavanisagar dams is at 100.93%, 97.88%, and 92.23% of their storage capacity respectively, the water level in five other dams is just one foot short of their full capacity. In Mullaiperiyar dam, which has been a bone of contention between Tamil Nadu and Kerala, water level is near its full permitted storage level of 142 feet. The dam has 4,837 mcft (million cubic feet) of water which is 63.10% of its full capacity. A senior official of the Water Resources Department (WRD) said as per the Cauvery Management Authority order, Tamil Nadu must get 121.91 tmcft of water between June and September every year from Karnataka. TN has enough water for next six months But because of heavy downpour in the catchments this year, about 451.48 tmcft of water — 329 tmcft more than the approved level — has been realised by TN. While the storage position will help TN in meeting its drinking water and irrigation needs for the next six months, the northeast monsoon, expected to start by mid-October, may also help agriculture, especially in rain-fed areas, of the State.