Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore police to unveil mini-libraries in autorickshaws

On Saturday, the police convened a meeting of auto drivers attached to app-based service providers and discussed road safety measures with them.

Published: 02nd October 2022 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

Books

Image used for representational purpose only.

By R Kirubakaran
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In order to encourage reading habit among the public, the Coimbatore City police have planned to set up mini libraries in autorickshaws operating in the city. The initiative will be carried out in as many as 2,000 autos in the first phase, city police commissioner V Balakrishnan told TNIE.

The project was announced after discussing it with the drivers and vehicle owners at the police commissionerate on Friday. “A tray or shelf will be set up behind the driver and a minimum of three to five books will be available in each vehicle. The passengers can read them while travelling, and the drivers too will have something to do when they are free.We hope this initiative will cultivate the habit of reading and help people spend less time on mobile phones. The books will be shuffled once a week between the 2,000 autos,” the commissioner added.

The city police had earlier launched street libraries at a few places.On Saturday, the police convened a meeting of auto drivers attached to app-based service providers and discussed road safety measures with them.

“We enquired about the issues they faced during rides and explained various road regulations in place. More such meetings will be organised soon,” the commissioner said. It may be noted that an auto driver attached to an app-based service provider was arrested in Coimbatore city on August 30 for allegedly misbehaving with a woman passenger. Similarly, another driver allegedly abused a woman passenger in the city on September 7 and was subsequently arrested.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore City police Autorickshaw libraries
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 
To step out of Telangana: KCR with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna, on August 31, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)
KCR's plan to foray into national politics on track; announcement on Oct 5
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CBI makes social media debut ahead of Interpol General Assembly 
Looking Back: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Mangalyaan , its spacecraft bound for Planet Mars, from Sriharikota. (File Photo)
With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp