Consider returning certificates of PG doctors, HC tells Tamil Nadu government

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court recently ordered the TN government to consider the request of doctors who have completed post-graduate (PG) and PG-diploma courses in government medical educational institutions to return their original certificates by utilising the remaining years of their bond period in government healthcare facilities.

Justice R Suresh Kumar passed the orders on a batch of writ petitions. “There shall be a direction to the respondents in all these writ petitions to consider the request made by each of the petitioners with regard to returning the original certificates held by the respondents as they have been given by the respective petitioners at the time of joining PG or PG Diploma courses and return those certificates, after verifying whether each of the petitioners has completed the two years bond period as of now,” the judge.

If any one of the petitioners has not completed the two-year bond period as of now, it is open to the respondents to utilise the service of such candidate alone for the remaining period by offering any job in a government hospital or institution as the case may be.

However, the judge stated that if anyone of the petitioners did not join the government institutions for rendering service for the bond period even after getting the call letter, the conditions imposed by the court for returning the certificates are not applicable.

Referring to the five-year bond period for radiologists, Justice Suresh Kumar directed that since two years had already elapsed, authorities can utilise their services only for the remaining three years.

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court recently ordered the TN government to consider the request of doctors who have completed post-graduate (PG) and PG-diploma courses in government medical educational institutions to return their original certificates by utilising the remaining years of their bond period in government healthcare facilities. Justice R Suresh Kumar passed the orders on a batch of writ petitions. “There shall be a direction to the respondents in all these writ petitions to consider the request made by each of the petitioners with regard to returning the original certificates held by the respondents as they have been given by the respective petitioners at the time of joining PG or PG Diploma courses and return those certificates, after verifying whether each of the petitioners has completed the two years bond period as of now,” the judge. If any one of the petitioners has not completed the two-year bond period as of now, it is open to the respondents to utilise the service of such candidate alone for the remaining period by offering any job in a government hospital or institution as the case may be. However, the judge stated that if anyone of the petitioners did not join the government institutions for rendering service for the bond period even after getting the call letter, the conditions imposed by the court for returning the certificates are not applicable. Referring to the five-year bond period for radiologists, Justice Suresh Kumar directed that since two years had already elapsed, authorities can utilise their services only for the remaining three years.