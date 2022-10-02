Home States Tamil Nadu

Increasing number of road accidents continues to be major issue in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram

As many as 239 people died in 226 road accidents from January to August 2022, higher than fatalities reported for the same period in the last two years.

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: As many as 239 people died in 226 road accidents from January to August 2022, higher than fatalities reported for the same period in the last two years. " The number increased to 249 in September. 101 motorists died in 98 two-wheeler accidents. 99% of people who were killed did not wear helmets. Traffic rules should be followed to prevent accidents," said District Collector Johny Tom Varghese. Senior police officials said in January to August 2021, 234 people died in 222 accidents and 127 people died in 119 accidents in 2020.

Police have identified over 65 black spots across the district to solve the problem. Sources said an average of two or three accidents are a daily occurrence in the Ramanathapuram roads, especially the East Coastal Road. "Despite taking several measures including placement of the barricade and warning signs, the number of accidents continues to increase in the district," added sources.

Speaking to TNIE, P Thangadurai, Superintendent of Police, Ramanathapuram said check posts and warning signs have been placed in the 65 black spots, most of them in the National and State Highways. Other measures such as high mass lights, rumbling strips, caution boards and reflection stickers have been installed. Special suggestions have also been given to the department concerned for widening of roads in certain spots. Through road safety meetings, actions are being taken towards preventing accidents."

