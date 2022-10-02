Home States Tamil Nadu

Swachh Survekshan ranking: TN last among 13 states

The annual cleanliness survey ranks cities and states on various parameters and aims to increase citizen partnership and awareness.

Published: 02nd October 2022 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Cleanliness, cleanliness survey

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu cities fared poorly in the Swachh Survekshan rankings 2022. No city in the State made it to the top 40 in the national ranking in the "over 10 lakh population" category. Among the 13 states that have over 100 urban local bodies, TN ranked the last, at 13.

Coimbatore secured rank 42 whereas Chennai came at rank 44 followed by Madurai (rank 45). The only award that Tamil Nadu managed to bag was the "Innovation and Best Practices" award in the ‘15,000-25,000 population’ category in the South Zone that was awarded to Pothanur, Coimbatore. The annual cleanliness survey ranks cities and states on various parameters and aims to increase citizen partnership and awareness.

Just one award
The only award that Tamil Nadu managed to bag was ‘Innovation and Best Practices’ award in the ‘15,000-25,000 population’ category in the South Zone that was awarded to Pothanur, Coimbatore

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swachh Survekshan
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 
To step out of Telangana: KCR with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna, on August 31, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)
KCR's plan to foray into national politics on track; announcement on Oct 5
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CBI makes social media debut ahead of Interpol General Assembly 
Looking Back: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Mangalyaan , its spacecraft bound for Planet Mars, from Sriharikota. (File Photo)
With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp