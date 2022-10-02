Swachh Survekshan ranking: TN last among 13 states

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu cities fared poorly in the Swachh Survekshan rankings 2022. No city in the State made it to the top 40 in the national ranking in the "over 10 lakh population" category. Among the 13 states that have over 100 urban local bodies, TN ranked the last, at 13.

Coimbatore secured rank 42 whereas Chennai came at rank 44 followed by Madurai (rank 45). The only award that Tamil Nadu managed to bag was the "Innovation and Best Practices" award in the ‘15,000-25,000 population’ category in the South Zone that was awarded to Pothanur, Coimbatore. The annual cleanliness survey ranks cities and states on various parameters and aims to increase citizen partnership and awareness.

Just one award

