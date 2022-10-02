Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy corporation drive against stray dog menace hits roadblock

During a recent council meeting, stray dog menace was taken up and councillors said the corporation should avoid entrusting such centres to NGOs.

Published: 02nd October 2022 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Stray dogs at Renga Nagar in Tiruchy on Saturday | MK Ashok Kumar

Stray dogs at Renga Nagar in Tiruchy on Saturday | MK Ashok Kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The corporation's bid to end stray dog menace hit a bump in the road when an NGO, entrusted with the task of running its animal birth control centre at Konakkarai, abruptly stopped work in June.

This comes at a time when the civic body is taking sustained efforts to tackle stray cattle menace across the city. During a recent council meeting, stray dog menace was taken up and councillors said the corporation should avoid entrusting such centres to NGOs. According to sources, the corporation has now sought
the help of the animal husbandry department to run animal birth control centres. Even as the corporation is expecting the construction of three new centres to end by September, councillors have strongly objected to NGOs running them.

A senior corporation official said, "The NGO which was running the Konakkarai centre stopped operations without giving us any information. We tried to get a response from them but could not. We have requested the animal husbandry department to provide doctors for conducting surgeries at our animal birth control centres. They have promised us support. We are hoping to start operations at the three new centres and the existing one from next month."

Sources said the corporation is not having any clear-cut information about stray dog population. Senior officers opined that it would be in the range of 10,000 to 15,000.

"From next month, we will be sterilising an average of about 500 dogs a week. So, we will be able to control the stray dog population," an official said. Sources said that if this strategy works, the civic body will eradicate the menace within a couple of years.

However, residents said the corporation should come up with long-term and short-term plans to effectively tackle the issue.

"What will they do if they are unable to start operations of the centres as per plan the next month? How will they handle complaints about violent dogs in any area till then? So, the corporation should have a Plan-B to handle complaints from residents till it puts the operations of all the four animal birth control centres on top gear," said J Balaji, a resident of KK Nagar. Officials said they would consider all the issues and suggestions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stray dog menace Animal birth control NGO
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 
To step out of Telangana: KCR with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna, on August 31, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)
KCR's plan to foray into national politics on track; announcement on Oct 5
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CBI makes social media debut ahead of Interpol General Assembly 
Looking Back: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Mangalyaan , its spacecraft bound for Planet Mars, from Sriharikota. (File Photo)
With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp