Corporation transplants tree to facilitate work at Thomas park & KG theatre Junction

As part of Smart City projects, work to develop the Race Course Road as a model road has been taken up at a cost of about Rs 40 crore.

Officials transplant trees instead of removing them completely for beautification.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) officials carrying out beautification works at Thomas Park and KG Theatre junctions, the officials on Sunday started transplanting trees from the spots.

As part of Smart City projects, work to develop the Race Course Road as a model road has been taken up at a cost of about Rs 40 crore. As part of the project, the KG Theatre, Thomas Park and the Government Arts College East Entrance junctions are being revamped.

To facilitate the work, officials decided to transplant trees instead of removing them completely. Osai, an NGO, carried out the tree transplantation work on Sunday in collaboration with the civic body.
Speaking to TNIE, Syed, a functionary of Osai said,

“We pruned the branches, uprooted an Albizia lebbeck (Iyal Vagai) tree and transplanted it to a nearby place along with the same mother soil. As we can’t delay the transplantation of the tree, we quickly shifted it to a nearby place on Race Course from where we uprooted the tree. Revenue officials permitted us to transplant the tree.”

Smart City Project sources said one tree has been transplanted from Thomas Park junction, and if needed more trees would be transplanted from the KG Theatre junction.

