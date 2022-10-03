Home States Tamil Nadu

Managers of MP’s agricultural farm arrested over leopard death in Tamil Nadu

The forest officials had earlier arrested Alexpandian, who had built a goat shed near the forest range in violation of norms.

Published: 03rd October 2022 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

leopard

Image used for representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THENI: Forest department officials arrested two managers of an agricultural farm, co-owned by Theni MP O Ravindranath, in connection with the death of a male leopard on Saturday. The suspects were identified as Thangavel (42) and Rajavel (28). They were in charge of the farm near the Bodi reserve forest range.

Sources said a leopard had got stuck in the fence last Tuesday. Upon information, forest officials rushed to the spot and the leopard, which had by then escaped, attacked Assistant Conservator of Forest Mahendran before disappearing into the forest. However, on the same day, another leopard was found dead on the farm fence.

“Postmortem was performed on the carcass, and it is believed that the animal died in a rope swing trap affixed on the fence. This could not have been set up on the fence without the knowledge of Thangavel and Rajavel,” sources said. 

The forest officials had earlier arrested Alexpandian, who had built a goat shed near the forest range in violation of norms. The leopards were attracted to the spot due to the goat shed, and two of the goats were attacked to death by a leopard recently, they added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Forest department officials O Ravindranath
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp