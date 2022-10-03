Home States Tamil Nadu

Miffed DMK cadre plan to take up concerns over new postings with Stalin

They further said one man was given two posts, and two posts were given to the same family. All this information is being compiled and a report will be given to Stalin, they added.

Published: 03rd October 2022 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

MK Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Upset over the DMK leadership’s choice of new district functionaries, a section of cadre is collecting details about the “disparity” and plans to take up the matter with party chief and Chief Minister MK Stalin.

These cadre alleged minorities weren’t given sufficient representation in the posts of executive committee (EC) members and general council (GC) members, among others, in various districts.

They further said influential ministers and district secretaries deprived party workers of a fair opportunity by choosing people from their own districts to be EC and GC members. Requesting anonymity, a district-level DMK leader said,

“When minister Durai Murugan invited nominations for district-level posts, he said two GC members would be elected per Assembly constituency. Hence, aspirants could file their nominations as per the number of Assembly constituencies in their districts. Likewise, one EC member would be given to each Assembly constituency. But 34 district units out of 71 (except one, for which results were not released), were given 73 more GC members and 22 extra EC members. This is against the rules.”

Another leader explained, “Since Coimbatore district has 10 Assembly constituencies, as per the rules, it should have only 10 EC and 20 GC members. But the leadership has provided 12 EC and 38 GC members. Similarly, Karur district, with four Assembly constituencies, was given four more EC members and five extra GC members. Minister V Senthil Balaji is in charge of both districts.” 

Besides, in many district units, no representation was given to minority communities, the cadre alleged. For example, the Coimbatore South district unit has no Muslim district functionary, but many migrants were given posts shortly after joining the DMK, they alleged.

They further said one man was given two posts, and two posts were given to the same family. All this information is being compiled and a report will be given to Stalin, they added. “We expect justice and a fair response from our leader since we believe the rules were violated without Stalin’s knowledge,” they stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin DMK
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp