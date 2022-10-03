Miffed DMK cadre plan to take up concerns over new postings with Stalin

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Upset over the DMK leadership’s choice of new district functionaries, a section of cadre is collecting details about the “disparity” and plans to take up the matter with party chief and Chief Minister MK Stalin.

These cadre alleged minorities weren’t given sufficient representation in the posts of executive committee (EC) members and general council (GC) members, among others, in various districts.

They further said influential ministers and district secretaries deprived party workers of a fair opportunity by choosing people from their own districts to be EC and GC members. Requesting anonymity, a district-level DMK leader said,

“When minister Durai Murugan invited nominations for district-level posts, he said two GC members would be elected per Assembly constituency. Hence, aspirants could file their nominations as per the number of Assembly constituencies in their districts. Likewise, one EC member would be given to each Assembly constituency. But 34 district units out of 71 (except one, for which results were not released), were given 73 more GC members and 22 extra EC members. This is against the rules.”

Another leader explained, “Since Coimbatore district has 10 Assembly constituencies, as per the rules, it should have only 10 EC and 20 GC members. But the leadership has provided 12 EC and 38 GC members. Similarly, Karur district, with four Assembly constituencies, was given four more EC members and five extra GC members. Minister V Senthil Balaji is in charge of both districts.”

Besides, in many district units, no representation was given to minority communities, the cadre alleged. For example, the Coimbatore South district unit has no Muslim district functionary, but many migrants were given posts shortly after joining the DMK, they alleged.

They further said one man was given two posts, and two posts were given to the same family. All this information is being compiled and a report will be given to Stalin, they added. “We expect justice and a fair response from our leader since we believe the rules were violated without Stalin’s knowledge,” they stated.

