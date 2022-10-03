New Indian Railways' schedule: Chennai-Delhi train travel time shrinks by at least an hour

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Railways’ long-pending proposal to reduce the travel time of New Delhi-bound trains materialised partially in the new timetable that came into effect on October 1. The Chennai-New Delhi Grand Trunk (GT) Express is now quicker by 90 minutes, and the Chennai-New Delhi Tamil Nadu Express by 70 minutes. The GT Express, which leaves Chennai at 6.50 pm, will reach New Delhi at 5.05 am on the third day instead of 6.35 am.

Similarly, TN Express will commence its journey at 10 pm in Chennai and reach New Delhi at 6.30 am on the third day. The old arrival time was 7.40 am. Officials attributed the reduction in travel time to the track upgradation between Bhopal and New Delhi, and the reduction of slack time.

Though the Chennai-New Delhi section is an ‘A grade’ track (can withstand a speed of 130 kmph), speed on the section was restricted to 110 kmph owing to multiple derailments between 1980 and 1990. Work to strengthen the tracks to run trains up to 130 kmph is in the final stages in six railway zones SR, SCR, CR, WCR, NCR and NR through which Chennai-New Delhi trains are operated.

“The travel time and schedule between Chennai and Bhopal (1,479 km) remain unchanged. A few months ago, the track speed on the 702-km Bhopal-New Delhi section was increased to 130 kmph. Hence, the cut in travel time was incorporated in the timetable,” said an official.

According to the new timetable, the GT Express covers the 2,181 km between New Delhi and Chennai in 34 hours 15 minutes, and the TN Express in 32 hours and 30 minutes. Launched on April 1, 1929, the GT Express has completed 93 years of service.

R Rangasamy, a regular commuter, said, “Between 2000 and 2005, GT Express departed at 4.30 pm from Chennai Central and reached New Delhi at 5 am. Now, despite departing at 6.50 pm, it reaches 5.05 am. The train speed has been ratcheted up by 2.5 hours in the last 20 years despite stopping at 40 places.”

Reaching Chennai Central earlier

Tirupati-Chennai Garudadri Express (20 minutes)

Coimbatore-Chennai Kovai Intercity Express (10 minutes)

Ahmedabad-Chennai Humsafar Express (25 minutes)

Ekta Nagar (Kevadiya)-Chennai SF Express (25 minutes)

Reaching Chennai Egmore earlier

Mangaluru-Chennai Egmore Express (10 minutes)

Senkottai-Chennai Egmore Pothigai (10 minutes)

Kollam-Chennai Egmore Express (15 minutes)

