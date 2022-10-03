Soon Puducherry to get medical university, says Chief Minister N Rangasamy

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Soon, a medical university will be established in Puducherry, said Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Sunday. This is part of the government's efforts to provide quality education to all the students in the Union Territory, he added.

Rangasamy was speaking at a function at Puducherry Technological University, Kalapet on Sunday. "The Pondicherry Engineering College had been upgraded to the Puducherry Technological University. A few days ago, the faculty raised some issues, which were solved immediately as the government aims for the institute to be the best," the CM said.

Action will be taken to develop infrastructure at the Government Engineering College at Karaikal, he said. "We aim to set up industries without affecting the environment. Around 750 acres was allotted for the industrial estate in Sedrapet. Students will be able to access job opportunities in the industries that are set to come up here."

In her presidential address, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan said, " The pandemic proved that India is an emerging country. Many including the WHO thought India would get affected due to its population, But, we saved ourselves, and the world by supplying vaccines." Apart from that, India also produced PPE kits and began mass supplying them to several countries with over 3,000 units, she said, adding that India had no PPE kit manufacturing units at the start of the Covid-19 outbreak.

If the performance and intelligence of youths are sharpened, they will become experts, said the L-G. "The Puducherry government is taking efforts to bring many industries. Youngsters will have a hand to play in the development of the Union Territory," she added.

The event also witnessed the launch of agriculture drones crafted by PTU students, a new building, and the release of a report on the implementation of NEP. It also saw the unveiling of the Atal Tinkering Labs established in 10,000 schools across the nation, and the Innovation for You - 75 Womenpreneurs of India.

Assembly Speaker Embalam R Selvam, Education and Home minister A Namassivayam, MPs V Vaithilingam, S Selvaganabathy, MLA PML Kalyanasundaram, secretary of education department P Jawahar, and PTU Vice-chancellor Professor S Mohan were present.

