Home States Tamil Nadu

Soon Puducherry to get medical university, says Chief Minister N Rangasamy

Action will be taken to develop infrastructure at the Government Engineering College at Karaikal, he said.

Published: 03rd October 2022 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

N Rangasamy

Puducherry CM N Rangasamy (Photo| EPS)

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Soon, a medical university will be established in Puducherry, said Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Sunday.  This is part of the government's efforts to provide quality education to all the students in the Union Territory, he added.

Rangasamy was speaking at a function at Puducherry Technological University, Kalapet on Sunday. "The Pondicherry Engineering College had been upgraded to the Puducherry Technological University. A few days ago, the faculty raised some issues, which were solved immediately as the government aims for the institute to be the best," the CM said.

Action will be taken to develop infrastructure at the Government Engineering College at Karaikal, he said. "We aim to set up industries without affecting the environment. Around 750 acres was allotted for the industrial estate in Sedrapet. Students will be able to access job opportunities in the industries that are set to come up here."

In her presidential address, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan said, " The pandemic proved that India is an emerging country. Many including the WHO thought India would get affected due to its population, But, we saved ourselves, and the world by supplying vaccines." Apart from that, India also produced PPE kits and began mass supplying them to several countries with over 3,000 units, she said, adding that India had no PPE kit manufacturing units at the start of the Covid-19 outbreak.

If the performance and intelligence of youths are sharpened, they will become experts, said the L-G. "The Puducherry government is taking efforts to bring many industries. Youngsters will have a hand to play in the development of the Union Territory," she added.

The event also witnessed the launch of agriculture drones crafted by PTU students, a new building, and the release of a report on the implementation of NEP. It also saw the unveiling of the Atal Tinkering Labs established in 10,000 schools across the nation, and the Innovation for You - 75 Womenpreneurs of India.

Assembly Speaker Embalam R Selvam, Education and Home minister A Namassivayam, MPs V Vaithilingam, S Selvaganabathy, MLA PML Kalyanasundaram, secretary of education department P Jawahar, and PTU Vice-chancellor Professor S Mohan were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Rangasamy Puducherry S Mohan Tamilisai Soundarajan
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp