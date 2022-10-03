Home States Tamil Nadu

Teachers must help bring out students talent, says Union Minister  

In his presidential address, Pradhan said, "The professor instructing students must help them understand that psychology is the basic essence of education.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Union Cabinet Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday, inaugurated the 12th International Conference organised by Indian School Psychology Association (InSPA) at Pondicherry University.

In his presidential address, Pradhan said, "The professor instructing students must help them understand that psychology is the basic essence of education. Education and psychology are co-related." He also advised teachers that children must be handled carefully, and they must bring out their individual talents. 

This kind of conference is also important after post-COVID-19 as we all became introverted during the pandemic, he said requesting the event organiser to make a report and stressed the need to have a meeting with all education stakeholders.

He also said Mahatma Gandhi decided to don only two pieces of clothes as he understood that if he has to lead and guide the society, he has to live as a common man. "Similarly, if we want to do anything, we have to understand psychology," contended the Union Minister.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan, in her speech, said, "Pradhan implemented the Ujjwala scheme when he was minister for the petroleum department. Now as the Education Minister, he is successfully implementing the New Education Policy." Additional attention is required for girl children, as they have faced both mental and physical challenges during their teen years, added the L-G.

In this event, 'School Psychology in the Indian Context' authored by InSPA president, Professor Panch Ramalingam was released. Awards were also presented to various people under different categories. Assembly speaker Embalam R Selvam, MLA PML Kalyanasundaram, Pondicherry University V-C Prof Gurmeet Singh, registrar in-charge Amaresh Samantraya, deans, heads of the departments, research scholars, and students were present.

