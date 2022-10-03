'Why did UT permit RSS to hold rally on Gandhi’s birth anniversary': R Siva

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERY/KARIKAL: As part of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, the United Progressive Alliance parties, which includes DMK and Congress, organised a social harmony human chain at Puducherry on Sunday.

The human chain commenced from the Anna Statue and ended at the Kamaraj Statue. The functionaries were holding up placards, asking the Puducherry government why it permitted the RSS to conduct a rally on Gandhi Jayanthi.

Speaking to the media, Opposition leader R Siva asked,” The RSS assassinated Gandhi, and now, why are they organising a rally on his birthday? The Government has made a mistake by giving them permission.”

Meanwhile, hundreds from various districts of TN converged in Karaikal to join the rally called for by the RSS on Sunday.

The rally marking the “75th anniversary of the country’s independence, Gandhi Jayanthi and in view of Vijayadasami” comes after the TN government denied permission for holding it on Sunday.

The rally commenced around 4.15 pm from Karaikal’s New Bus Stand and went through arterial roads before terminating at Singaravelar Statue in Beach Road around 5 pm. People from various walks of life participated.

A meeting later took place near Singaravelar Statue, commencing with flag hoisting followed by a special prayer. RSS functionaries performed martial arts during the convention.

PUDUCHERY/KARIKAL: As part of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, the United Progressive Alliance parties, which includes DMK and Congress, organised a social harmony human chain at Puducherry on Sunday. The human chain commenced from the Anna Statue and ended at the Kamaraj Statue. The functionaries were holding up placards, asking the Puducherry government why it permitted the RSS to conduct a rally on Gandhi Jayanthi. Speaking to the media, Opposition leader R Siva asked,” The RSS assassinated Gandhi, and now, why are they organising a rally on his birthday? The Government has made a mistake by giving them permission.” Meanwhile, hundreds from various districts of TN converged in Karaikal to join the rally called for by the RSS on Sunday. The rally marking the “75th anniversary of the country’s independence, Gandhi Jayanthi and in view of Vijayadasami” comes after the TN government denied permission for holding it on Sunday. The rally commenced around 4.15 pm from Karaikal’s New Bus Stand and went through arterial roads before terminating at Singaravelar Statue in Beach Road around 5 pm. People from various walks of life participated. A meeting later took place near Singaravelar Statue, commencing with flag hoisting followed by a special prayer. RSS functionaries performed martial arts during the convention.