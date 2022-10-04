Flooding unlikely; work on SWDs will be completed on time: TN Minister EV Velu

By PTI

CHENNAI: With the stormwater drain (SWD) works at various stages of completion, Chennai is unlikely to witness inundation during this monsoon, Tamil Nadu Public Works Minister E V Velu said.

Allaying apprehension of the December 2015 deluge-like situation, he said the stormwater drainage works were progressing and only about 10 per cent of the work remains to be completed, he said.

"The balance work will be completed on time and it will be ensured that there's no inundation in the city. Hopefully, Chennai will not witness flooding during this South-West monsoon," the Minister told reporters after inspecting the works, along with Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu.

Velu said officials have been told to expedite the works. The progress of work is being monitored by the government, which is keen on ensuring the safety of the people, he said. The Centre has allotted Rs 5,600 crore for the Maduravoyal-Chennai Port elevated corridor, he said.

