Mind your words and actions, MK Stalin warns party cadre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday warned party functionaries that he would not hesitate to take stern action against those who give room for complaints through their words and deeds.

Recalling his directive to DMK MPs, MLAs, and representatives of local bodies on September 26 to restrain themselves since “poisonous communal forces are trying to create confusion among the people”, Stalin said, “Please be guarded in your words and deeds. Don’t have a complacent attitude towards this. You should be careful about what you speak, the body language with which you convey your thoughts, and the attitude with which you approach the people who meet you. You should act with dignity and responsibility.”

The DMK president also said that more than others, representatives of local bodies should act with responsibility and patience.

“We should not give room for any shortcomings from our side. I will not hesitate to take stern action if any such incidents come to my knowledge. I hope the DMK functionaries will not act in a way that would help our political adversaries who are out to create a bad image of the government,” he added.

Stating that the DMK government has been implementing many welfare schemes, and as such, the people’s expectations from the government are increasing, Stalin said, “Certain political parties... are trying to hinder this situation by distorting and selectively using speeches to create confusion. Your words and deeds should thwart their designs.”

Stalin said he would file his nomination for the post of DMK president on October 7.

