Home States Tamil Nadu

Tami Nadu: Ranipet sows 52 lakh palm seeds in 5 hours, reaps world record

A jury team from the Elite World Records, Asian Records Academy, India Records Academy, and Tamilan Book of Records witnessed the attempt.

Published: 04th October 2022 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 01:44 AM   |  A+A-

Mass plantation drive

Mass plantation drive in Ranipet

By Express News Service

RANIPET: The district administration, here on Monday, organised a mass plantation drive of 52.48 lakh palm seeds in all 288 panchayats.

For this effort, Ranipet claimed a world record under the category of 'most palm seeds planted at multiple locations in five hours'.  

A jury team from the Elite World Records, Asian Records Academy, India Records Academy, and Tamilan Book of Records witnessed the attempt. A certificate was conferred to Collector Baskara Pandian, who launched the drive in Kannigapuram village, Arur panchayat near Kalavai. He joined hundreds of people and planted seeds on a Meichal Poramboke land.

The plantation saw participation from the public and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) workers. The seeds were collected in the last three months through the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) and planted mostly near water bodies.

The Collector explained to the media, "The aim is to increase the groundwater table and generate the rural economy. Once it grows, which usually takes about 15 years, it can offer various benefits -- monetary and health. Palmyra is our State tree and products such as pathaneer and karupatti (palm jaggery) can be extracted from the native species." It was also an effort to raise awareness among the public about the importance of palmyra trees, added Pandian.

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R Gandhi took part in the drive, by planting a palm seed on the bunds of a newly-carved pond in Thenkadapanthangal panchayat in Walajah union. "It was part of the Green Tamil Nadu Mission launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin. It aims at increasing the green cover in the State from 22% to 33% in the next 10 years," Gandhi told reporters.

District Revenue Officer (DRO) P Kumareswaran, Arcot MLA J.L. Eswarappan, DRDA Project Director (PD) G Loganayagi, local body representatives, and officials were present. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mass plantation drive palm seeds Ranipet Baskara Pandian Meichal Poramboke land records
India Matters
Police personnel shift body of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia to a hospital, in Jammu district. (Photo |PTI)
Domestic help arrested for murder of J&K DG Prisons Hemant Lohia
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary on October 2, 2022.. (Photo | PTI)
Kharge for debate on jobs, inflation; wants team work 
Students appearing for JEE examination. (Photo|Express)
Delhi court sends Russian national to CBI custody in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
CBI searches 105 locations under operation targeting cyber criminals in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp