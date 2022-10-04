Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu chamber urges Union Government to exempt IGST on logistics

Stating that in many cases the air freight charges are found to be higher than the value of the exported goods, the statement added,

Published: 04th October 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

tax, graphic, income tax

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industries urged the Union Government to extend the exemption of Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) on transport charges for goods exported by ships and airways from India.

In a statement, chamber president, Dr Jegatheesan said the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) introduced IGST exemption in 2018 on transport charges for goods exported from India by ship and through the air and extended it twice.

The last such extension ended on 30 September 2022. "Since this exemption has not been extended, 5% GST will be levied on freight charges for sea freight and 18 per cent GST on freight charges for air freight. This increases the cost of goods and makes it difficult for exporters to compete on price with other countries in the international market and export will be greatly affected. Since the RBI has raised the repo rate to 5.9%, the interest on commercial loans has increased," he said.

Stating that in many cases the air freight charges are found to be higher than the value of the exported goods, the statement added, "Due to the geo-political tensions, the impact on global trade distribution, the fall in the value of the Indian rupee against the US dollar has widened the trade deficit and the export growth rate of the country has decreased."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Integrated Goods and Services Tax exported goods Dr Jegatheesan ships airways
India Matters
Police personnel shift body of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia to a hospital, in Jammu district. (Photo |PTI)
Domestic help arrested for murder of J&K DG Prisons Hemant Lohia
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary on October 2, 2022.. (Photo | PTI)
Kharge for debate on jobs, inflation; wants team work 
Students appearing for JEE examination. (Photo|Express)
Delhi court sends Russian national to CBI custody in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
CBI searches 105 locations under operation targeting cyber criminals in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp