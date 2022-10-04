Village panchayats in Tamil Nadu going cashless, property tax can be paid online

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Soon, residents of Tamil Nadu’s 12,525 rural local bodies will no longer have to trudge to village panchayat counters to pay taxes and other fees as the State government will introduce an online system by which payments can be made via debit/credit cards, internet banking or UPI.

Besides, a single window clearance system will be launched for building and plan approvals for construction at village panchayats. Rural local bodies collect property, professional and advertisement taxes directly from residents and commercial establishments.

“All three tax payments can be made online. The portal enabling users to pay taxes directly online has been developed. Trial and test of the portal are in the final stage,” a senior official from the department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj told TNIE. Not only will this ease the payment process, but it will also reduce complaints of corruption, officials said.

Panchayats receive revenue through licensing fees for building plans and layout approval through Demand Draft or cash. “Payments for charges under 12 subjects will be accepted online,” said the official.

The introduction of a single window system for building and layout approvals will deter panchayat presidents and clerks from delaying the applications for “undue” reasons.

“After being approved by the Directorate of Town and Country Planning/Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, the panchayat will not be able to hold the applications for more than seven days. If the president fails to approve the plan, it will automatically be approved. The fee paid by the applicant will be received online,” explained the official.

Rural body propertrty tax revised in 1999

Panchayats provide approvals for residential buildings up to 10,000 sq.ft and commercial buildings up to 2,000 sq.ft. For 2021-22, the collection of property taxes in village panchayats stands at Rs 288.38 crore and professional tax at Rs 139.59 crore.

Panchayats collect Rs 50 per house towards water connection and Rs 128.26 crore was collected for this in 2021-22. Property tax for rural local bodies was last revised in November 1999.

Fees under 12 heads can be paid online too

Fees for dangerous & offensive trades, market fee, water charges, cart stand fee, social forestry auctions, fishery rentals, 2-C patta fee, income from markets & fairs, fee from ferries, fines & penalties, mines & minerals seigniorage fee & leases.

