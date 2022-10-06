Home States Tamil Nadu

Couple shuns med advice, goes for risky home birth in Tamil Nadu

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Going against medical advice, a couple turned down a C-section delivery and resorted to risky childbirth at their home on Tuesday.

Amid stiff opposition, health workers monitored the vitals of the newborn and the 32-year woman but were helpless in convincing the couple to cut the umbilical cord along with the placenta as the latter allegedly expected it to come off the child naturally.

According to sources, the couple of Erukkur, who has a four-year-old son, delivered through C-section at a private nursing home in Sirkazhi, turned down doctors’ advice to go for the same procedure for their second child. 

“My wife was healthy and was consuming organic foods, fruits and greens during her pregnancy period, and was strong enough for normal delivery. I supported her using the knowledge my family imparted to me and advice from friends. The mother and the child are fine,” said the newborn’s 42-year-old father.

The man, who was earlier into marketing, later followed his grandfather’s footsteps,  becoming a ‘therapeutic healer’, using age-old practices to treat sprains, clots and the like, sources added.

While the child was delivered around 2 pm on Tuesday, health workers stressed the need to keep the mother and the child under observation and the need to cut the umbilical cord, but the man and the couple’s relatives allegedly refused.

When contacted, Collector R Lalitha said, “It is unacceptable and I have ordered the police to register a case. I have also directed officials to ensure that the mother and the newborn are taken to hospital immediately.”

