Dikshithar held for child marriage; 5 on the run in Tamil Nadu

The district social welfare department and women’s welfare officials heard about it a couple of days ago, and lodged a complaint at the Cuddalore AWPS.

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: The Cuddalore All Women Police on Wednesday arrested a dikshithar in connection with child marriage. A search is on for five others, including the victim’s mother. 

A source from the Cuddalore AWPS said N Badrisan (19), from Chidambaram, married a 13-year-old girl from the same town in January 2021. The district social welfare department and women’s welfare officials heard about it a couple of days ago and lodged a complaint at the Cuddalore AWPS.

A case was registered under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 against six people, including the girl’s mother, father, husband, father-in-law, and brother-in-law on Tuesday. After an initial investigation, police on Wednesday arrested her brother-in-law N Suriya alias Theevarsha (23). A police official said, “A search is on for the other five. Additional sections may be added in the case.”

The official added that the girl is in Class 7. The girl’s father, father-in-law, husband, and brother-in-law are dikshithars, police said. Two weeks back, police arrested two dikshithars in connection with a child marriage.

