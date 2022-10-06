EB worker electrocuted to death while repairing pole in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A 23-year-old Tamil Nadu Electricity Board worker was allegedly electrocuted to death while repairing an electric pole at Veerapandi village in Kandachipuram block, Villupuram on Tuesday.

According to official sources, K Yuvaraj (23) was working on a post on Tuesday afternoon when current unexpectedly passed through the wire. A funeral procession was held on Wednesday, and higher education minister K Ponmudy paid his last respects.

Minister Ponmudy said, "It is a terribly unfortunate incident that happened to the young Yuvaraj. We learnt that his elder brother died a few years ago and so the loss of two sons had affected the mother badly."

He added, a government job will be provided to the youngest son on compassionate grounds and ex-gratia will be provided through the farmer's welfare fund.

