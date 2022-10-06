Udumalaipet tribals say Aadhaar card delayed in Tamil Nadu

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Several tribal families in Udumalaipet are yet to receive their Aadhaar card even after a year of enrolment. According to forest department data, there are around 17 tribal settlements in Udumalaipet including Mavadappu, Kurumalai, Kulipatti, Kattupatti, Thirumoorthy hill, Thalinji, Mel Kurumalai, and Poochakondapalayam.

Raj, the moopar (village head) of Thalinji, said, "There are more than 120 families in our settlement. Since most of us are daily wage earners or into farming, we did not feel the need for Aadhaar Card. But, local authorities insisted on us getting it as address proof. Besides, friends in other settlements advised that Aadhar is essential to get patta with forest rights. So, all our families travelled to Udumalaipet Taluk Office and enrolled for Aadhaar. Around 110 families received the cards, and 10 families didn’t receive them for the past year."

This isn’t an isolated case, he said, adding many people in the community were yet to receive their cards in the taluk. Elaborating, Tamil Nadu Hill tribes Association - President K Selvam said, “Initially, people were reluctant to get Aadhaar Card due to the distance they have to travel to the taluk office for enrolment. So, after a few years, there was awareness about the importance of Aadhar card and getting benefits. Most importantly, local authorities insisted on proper address proof and Aadhaar card mandatory for getting Patta with forest rights. So, a large number of tribals started applying for enrolment by travelling to the Taluk office. But, unfortunately, many didn’t receive it.”

Tamil Nadu Hill Tribes Association - Treasurer N Manikandan said, “We do not know why there is a delay in issuing Aadhaar to tribals in Udumalaipet. Last year, a 13-year-old girl from the Thirumoorthy Hill settlement approached for Aadhar Card. So, I took her to enrolment in Udumalaipet Taluk Office. She is yet to get the card.”

Udumalaipet - Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Jaswant Kanna said, "We don’t know the exact number of tribals in Udumalaipet who don’t possess Aadhar cards. Besides, it is tough to conduct online enrolment in tribal settlements as they are located deep inside the forest and there are no mobile towers. We will send a team to Thalinji to check the issue."

