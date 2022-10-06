Home States Tamil Nadu

Wild boar intrusion worries Madurai farmers in Tamil Nadu

Several hundred acres of farming lands near the reserve areas in Usilampatti, Vadipatti among other areas have reported frequent animal intrusion in Madurai.

wild boar

Image of wild boar used for representational purpose only (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Pointing out that measures taken to prevent the intrusion of wild animals are not enough, farmers in the district have urged the forest department to implement a permanent solution to the problem.

AIADMK leader RB Udhayakumar inspected a maize farm in the Peraiyur area, that was intruded by wild boars recently, to assess crop damages. He urged the State government to provide compensation to the farmers.

 "On average, farmers spend Rs 25K - Rs 30K per acre for maize crops. The wild boars completely destroy the crops, spoiling the whole season of the farmers. Despite building fences and using special spray suggested by the forest department, the animal herd finds a way in. It could attack people if we make an attempt to chase them away." said M Raman, a member of Mullai Periyar Farmers Association.

He further added that fences at the end of reserve forest areas followed by a pit could prevent animals from entering farmlands close to the forest areas. Agriculture department officials stated that a team has been asked to assess the damage caused by the wild boar intrusion. 

