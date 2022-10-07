Home States Tamil Nadu

Couple among three booked for risky home birth in Tamil Nadu

However, the family allegedly refused to go to  hospital. The health workers waited for them at their house till the early hours of Thursday, sources said. 

Published: 07th October 2022 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

pregnancy, maternity leaves

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Days after a couple from Erukkur allegedly shunned medical advice and resorted to risky childbirth at their home, the Anaikaranchatram police booked a case against the duo and another person. 

According to sources, the woman who delivered a baby boy through C-section at a private nursing home in Sirkazhi four years ago turned down doctors’ advice to go for the same delivery procedure for their second child. 

With the help of her husband, the 32-year-old woman delivered the baby normally around 2 pm on Tuesday. Following news reports on the incident, the district administration and the health department initiated action to provide medical assistance for the mother and the child. However, the family allegedly refused to go to the hospital. The health workers waited for them at their house till the early hours of Thursday, sources said. 

A team of doctors and health workers accompanied by police personnel later tried to convince the couple in vain, sources said. The newborn’s 42-year-old father said, “We do not want any allopathic help or any vaccination.”

Deputy Director of Health Services Dr P Kumaragurubaran said, “The family is endangering the newborn’s life more as we have to administer vaccines. The newborn will not only be prone to diseases but will also become a carrier. People should not follow such dangerous precedents.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr P Kumaragurubaran medical advice childbirth C-section
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp