Madurai corporation employees protest seeking proper wage, settlement benefits

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Listing out various demands, Madurai Corporation workers, affiliated with CITU, protested at Aringar Anna Maligai on Thursday.

CITU district head K Meenatchi Sundaram said, "Since 2018, permanent corporation staff, who retired from the job, are yet to get their settlement benefits. Each person should be paid around Rs 1 Lakh. Also, the salary has not been hiked for the daily wage employees for the last two years, and it needs to be raised from Rs 509 to Rs 721. Contract employees need to receive the last 11 months' provident fund."



He said the protest has been temporarily withdrawn after Madurai Mayor V Indirani Pon Vasanth agreed to meet the employees on Friday, and assured to accept their first few demands before Diwali, including the rise in daily wages to Rs 558 from and settlement amount for retired employees this year.

