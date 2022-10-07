Order of single judge in cop’s transfer case stayed in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday stayed a recent order passed by a single judge of the court in which the judge, relying on the principles of ‘karma’, had granted relief to a transferred police constable.

The Grade 2 constable, R Srimurugan, was transferred from Madurai city to Thoothukudi district in August for administrative reasons, against which he filed the petition before a single judge. The single judge, citing the principles of ‘karma’, posted him as a traffic constable within Madurai itself on September 27, 2022.

Challenging this, the State police filed the appeal. According to the State police, Srimurugan faced charges such as unauthorized absence, and drunk-on-duty among others and faced action 17 times. Without considering these facts, the single judge passed the above order, they added.

