Private engineering colleges to reach leading IT companies for developing industry-oriented course modules

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: To make students industry-ready and more employable, many private engineering colleges are reaching out to leading IT, edtech and other sector-specific companies for developing industry-oriented course modules.

Along with the curriculum, students will have to study additional job-oriented skill courses. The move is aimed mainly at improving campus placements by bridging the gap between academia and industry.

Private engineering colleges have signed MoUs with such firms to promote emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, and Machine Learning. Options have been given to students to select electives as per their interests.

Akila Muthuramalingam, principal at KPR Institute of Engineering and Technology, said during Covid-19, the courses offered by edtech companies were of great help to students. Along with providing education online, the companies helped students gain additional skills.

Keeping this in mind, this year, the college is signing an agreement with Coursera, an online learning platform. This apart, the college has also entered into an agreement with L&T EduTech.

“We will guide students and map courses on the edtech platforms, which they can study to make themselves industry-ready.” The programmes offered by the platforms were designed with inputs from industry partners. We have signed almost 10 such MoUs with different firms for upskilling our students,” she added.

Meanwhile, Chennai Institute of Technology has entered into an agreement with companies like Virtusa and Capgemini to provide industry exposure to its students. Along with training and internship, the companies will train their students in the latest industry requirements.

“While Virtusa will train our students in AI, Capgemini will provide training in subjects relating to 5G technology. Both the companies have set up centres on our campus to train our students,” said A Ramesh, principal, the Chennai Institute of Technology.

“Similarly, we have signed MoUs with firms relating to civil and mechanical engineering to provide exposure to our students. Along with it, we have roped in Buddi.AI to provide specific insight into AI to our students,” Ramesh added.

Academicians, however, are concerned about government colleges and urged TN government to take measures to provide training to teachers in the engineering colleges.

“Anna University has revamped its curriculum, but teachers are not capable of teaching these industry-oriented syllabi to students. The university should immediately start training and certification of teachers by roping in industry experts,” said Jayprakash Gandhi, a career consultant.

G.O. for appointment of temporary teachers

Tamil Nadu government on Thursday issued a G.O. to appoint temporary teachers in LKG and UKG classes at 2,381 anganwadis for a monthly pay of Rs 5,000. They will be appointed for 11 months. Qualification is the completion of a Diploma in Elementary Education.

CHENNAI: To make students industry-ready and more employable, many private engineering colleges are reaching out to leading IT, edtech and other sector-specific companies for developing industry-oriented course modules. Along with the curriculum, students will have to study additional job-oriented skill courses. The move is aimed mainly at improving campus placements by bridging the gap between academia and industry. Private engineering colleges have signed MoUs with such firms to promote emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, and Machine Learning. Options have been given to students to select electives as per their interests. Akila Muthuramalingam, principal at KPR Institute of Engineering and Technology, said during Covid-19, the courses offered by edtech companies were of great help to students. Along with providing education online, the companies helped students gain additional skills. Keeping this in mind, this year, the college is signing an agreement with Coursera, an online learning platform. This apart, the college has also entered into an agreement with L&T EduTech. “We will guide students and map courses on the edtech platforms, which they can study to make themselves industry-ready.” The programmes offered by the platforms were designed with inputs from industry partners. We have signed almost 10 such MoUs with different firms for upskilling our students,” she added. Meanwhile, Chennai Institute of Technology has entered into an agreement with companies like Virtusa and Capgemini to provide industry exposure to its students. Along with training and internship, the companies will train their students in the latest industry requirements. “While Virtusa will train our students in AI, Capgemini will provide training in subjects relating to 5G technology. Both the companies have set up centres on our campus to train our students,” said A Ramesh, principal, the Chennai Institute of Technology. “Similarly, we have signed MoUs with firms relating to civil and mechanical engineering to provide exposure to our students. Along with it, we have roped in Buddi.AI to provide specific insight into AI to our students,” Ramesh added. Academicians, however, are concerned about government colleges and urged TN government to take measures to provide training to teachers in the engineering colleges. “Anna University has revamped its curriculum, but teachers are not capable of teaching these industry-oriented syllabi to students. The university should immediately start training and certification of teachers by roping in industry experts,” said Jayprakash Gandhi, a career consultant. G.O. for appointment of temporary teachers Tamil Nadu government on Thursday issued a G.O. to appoint temporary teachers in LKG and UKG classes at 2,381 anganwadis for a monthly pay of Rs 5,000. They will be appointed for 11 months. Qualification is the completion of a Diploma in Elementary Education.