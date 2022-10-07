Tamil Nadu: BJP biased, says PTR, flags HP, Madurai AIIMS work

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Minister for Finance and Human Resource Development PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said the BJP government at the Centre is biased against Tamil Nadu. He cited the progress of AIIMS in Bilaspur and Madurai as an example.

Addressing a press meet on Thursday, PTR said the foundation stone for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was laid in Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh and Madurai in TN at around the same time.

However, construction of the AIIMS Bilaspur building has been completed and inaugurated but in Madurai, not even a wall has been built. This clearly shows BJP’s political bias towards TN, he alleged.

He further condemned the practice of naming all Union government schemes after the Prime Minister. “The state government bears the major portion of the cost, but the name of the scheme remains the same,” he said.

For political benefits, the union government is naming and branding all its schemes based on the Prime Minister through the state governments fund them, he added. PTR suggested the GST council meet be conducted without delay, as States are awaiting the report on tax formula on casinos, horse racing and online games.

