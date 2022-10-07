Home States Tamil Nadu

Tirupur home for destitute where three boys died will be closed: Tamil Nadu ministers

The children at Sri Vivekananda Sevalayam died due to suspected food poisoning after consuming stale food.

Published: 07th October 2022 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Food Poisoning

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: The home for the destitute in Tirupur, where three boys died on Thursday due to suspected food poisoning after consuming stale food, will be closed immediately, two Tamil Nadu ministers said on Friday.

Social Welfare Minister P Geetha Jeevan, and Information and Publicity Minister M P Saminathan visited the hospital where the affected students were admitted and inquired about their condition.

Later, the ministers told reporters that the condition in the private home -- Sri Vivekananda Sevalayam -- was very bad and in the aftermath of the incident, the home will be closed immediately.

They blamed the authorities in the home for negligence, which led to the death of three boys and affecting 11 others, and action will be taken against those found guilty.

Geetha Jeevan said that providing food brought in from outside to the inmates was illegal and the state government will take responsibility of the remaining occupants of the orphanage.

They would be shifted to another home in Erode district and the conditions of all such orphanages and homes in the state would be reviewed, the ministers said.

Apex child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Thursday asked the Tamil Nadu chief secretary to probe on urgent basis the deaths at the orphanage.

It has sought a response from the top official within 48 hours.

Two children died at the home and the other 12 who fell sick were admitted to the government hospital in Tirupur, where another boy succumbed, they said, adding that a security guard in the home was also hospitalised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirupur Tirupur home for destitute food poisoning Sri Vivekananda Sevalayam Tamil Nadu orphanage
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp