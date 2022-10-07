TM Anbarasan invites Czech firms to invest in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Medium, Small and Micro Industries TM Anbarasan recently invited Czechoslovakian entrepreneurs to Tamil Nadu. Speaking to investors at the MSV Industrial Fair 2022 in the European country on Wednesday, he emphasised the advantages of investing in Tamil Nadu, and said,

“Czech and Tamil Nadu have many common sectors like automobiles, heavy industries, defence, and aeronautical manufacturing companies that present huge business opportunities. Tamil Nadu is a leading State in auto manufacturing with major players like Nissan, BMW, Hyundai, and Renault. MSMEs in our State provide components to these major players and the capital of Tamil Nadu functions as a technical and engineering powerhouse.”

He added that Tamil Nadu plays a major role in electronic hardware manufacturing and is tops in ease of doing business.

“India and Czech Republic have an over-100-year economic partnership and it’s getting stronger and bigger each day. Tamil Nadu is the second-biggest economy in India and third-largest State in exports and trade,” he said.

