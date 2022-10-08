Home States Tamil Nadu

Clear Vellalore dump yard in 15 months: National Green Tribunal to CCMC

Earlier, chairing a review meeting at the collectorate, he directed the city corporation to operate 22 out of 34 MCCs in four weeks.

Published: 08th October 2022 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 02:01 AM   |  A+A-

National Green Tribunal

Tamil Nadu State monitoring committee of the National Green Tribunal

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The State monitoring committee of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to clear waste from the Vellalore dump yard within 15 months.

Speaking to reporters on Friday after two days of inspection, Justice P Jyothimani, chairperson of the committee for solid waste management in Tamil Nadu, said he would inspect the progress of the work every three months. Earlier, chairing a review meeting at the collectorate, he directed the city corporation to operate 22 out of 34 MCCs in four weeks.

“Apart from operating the 34 MCCs, I have also suggested to the civic body to find an apt place to house start the remaining centres of the 69 MCCs in a phased manner. The plan to operate the 35 MCCs was put on the back burner due to stiff opposition from locals in the neighbourhood who claim the MCCs would cause pollution. But a number of MCCs are functioning amidst residential areas in Chennai. The residents must understand the role of MCCs to segregate and manage the solid waste in the respective places,” he said.

About the high total dissolved salt (TDS) content in the groundwater in Vellalore, Jyothimani said the issue would be resolved once the bio-mining project is completed at the dump yard.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Green Tribunal Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Vellalore dump yard Justice P Jyothimani
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3 
Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo | Twitter)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi pats cops for public flogging
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Gas prices hiked 40 per cent; CNG, PNG to cost more
Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)
11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp