Clear Vellalore dump yard in 15 months: National Green Tribunal to CCMC

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The State monitoring committee of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to clear waste from the Vellalore dump yard within 15 months.

Speaking to reporters on Friday after two days of inspection, Justice P Jyothimani, chairperson of the committee for solid waste management in Tamil Nadu, said he would inspect the progress of the work every three months. Earlier, chairing a review meeting at the collectorate, he directed the city corporation to operate 22 out of 34 MCCs in four weeks.

“Apart from operating the 34 MCCs, I have also suggested to the civic body to find an apt place to house start the remaining centres of the 69 MCCs in a phased manner. The plan to operate the 35 MCCs was put on the back burner due to stiff opposition from locals in the neighbourhood who claim the MCCs would cause pollution. But a number of MCCs are functioning amidst residential areas in Chennai. The residents must understand the role of MCCs to segregate and manage the solid waste in the respective places,” he said.

About the high total dissolved salt (TDS) content in the groundwater in Vellalore, Jyothimani said the issue would be resolved once the bio-mining project is completed at the dump yard.

