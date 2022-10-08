Hosur people get a ‘Vidiyal’ from civic grievances in Tamil Nadu

Sivaguru S By

Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: It was in July 2019 that Hosur Municipal Corporation (HMC) launched a helpline for the public to air civic grievances through WhatsApp. Since its launch, Vidiyal (Dawn) has received 2,636 complaints till September 2022 under various categories like water supply, street light, health, sanitation, solid waste management, roads, parks, etc.

Among the complaints, 2,478 have been resolved.

HMC Commissioner K Balasubramanian told TNIE, “There are various grievances and several fora available for the public to register their complaints directly with us through the citizen facilitation centre at HMC. We created the WhatsApp group with the number 94899-09828 and named it Vidiyal. Since the launch, we received 2, 636 complaints and most of the complaints have been solved.”

He added, “A few complaints like dysfunctional street lights were addressed within minutes. Complaints like constructing drains and laying roads will take time because funds have to be allocated.”

Balasubramanian explained that two corporation staff monitor the complaints in two shifts and forward them to the respective departments. “People can send feedback by visiting HMC, or through messages. When sending complaints, people should mention the area and details clearly. In a few cases, complainant details are anonymous.”

N Subha, the assistant programmer, said, “Daily the complaints and actions will be updated to the government portal. Also, a separate register is maintained at HMC and it will be updated every month, it will be reviewed periodically.”

