Multi-level car parking at Chennai Airport to be thrown open by Oct-end

Published: 08th October 2022 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The trial of the multi-level car park (MLCP) at the Chennai Airport has begun, and it is likely to be commissioned by the month's end, airport director Dr Sharad Kumar said.

Kumar told TNIE that the car park, which was facing a legal hurdle after a group of contract employees approached the Madras High Court, would be opened by October end since there had been no direction against the Airport Authority of India (AAI) or the developer over the operation of the car park.

The airport planned the car park to ease traffic congestion for the next 15 years. 

According to sources, contract employees of the car park moved the high court on learning the new contractor’s decision to take over the facility without absorbing them.  The MLCP is said to be more advanced than that at the Delhi Airport.

The 2.5 lakh square feet car park can accommodate over 2,000 vehicles at a time and will have three EV charging stations in the west section and two in the east. It will also have five-screen multiplexes, two food courts, retail shops, children's engagement stores, bars and restaurants. 

The airport director said the cinemas at the car park would be opened after getting approvals from the Tamil Nadu government. The commercial complex of the MCLP is not limited to flyers alone. Also, Chennai Airport will be the first in India to have multi-modal connectivity as passengers can take the road, suburban train or metro to arrive at or leave the airport.

