Set right flaws in procuring paddy: PR Pandian to CM MK Stalin

Pandian said that Kuruvai cultivation was carried out on over four lakh acres. But the Tamil Nadu government failed to provide basic infrastructure to procure the paddy thus produced. 

Published: 08th October 2022 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: PR Pandian, president of TN All Farmers Associations’ Coordination Committee on Friday urged CM MK Stalin to inspect the procurement of paddy in delta districts to set right the shortcomings. 

Talking to reporters after submitting a representation to food secretary J Radhakrishnan at the secretariat,  Pandian said since the Mettur dam was opened before June 12, Kuruvai cultivation was carried out on over four lakh acres. But the Tamil Nadu government failed to provide basic infrastructure to procure the paddy thus produced. 

“Even a single spell of rain will increase the moisture in the paddy from 14 per cent to 18 per cent or 19 per cent. Considering this, the government should procure paddy with moisture content up to 22 per cent. Also, hulling paddy with such moisture content immediately and distributing it through the public distribution system would avoid its quality getting deteriorated.” 

