Tamil Nadu: VFI gets to select players for national games

CHENNAI:

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court on Friday set aside the order of a single judge who had allowed the Tamil Nadu State Volleyball Association (TNSVA) to select and send men’s and women’s teams to the ongoing national games in Gujarat. The bench ruled in favour of the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) to select and send the teams.

“There is one other reason which impels us to interfere. The counsel has made available the e-mail sent by Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC) Secretariat, 36th National Games, stating that in view of the interim orders passed by the High Court, no volleyball players/teams representing Tamil Nadu will be participating in the national games. It was also decided that the teams scheduled to play against TN teams shall get a walkover,” the bench comprising justices GR Swaminathan and N Mala noted.

“If we do not interfere in this writ appeal, there will be no representation for the State of Tamil Nadu in the volleyball event. Already, in the beach volleyball event, there has been a walkover. The same should not befall volleyball events also,” the judges said.

For the foregoing reasons, the order dated September 30, 2022 (by the single judge) is set aside and the writ appeal is allowed, they stated in the order.

