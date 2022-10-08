Tiruppur tragedy: Govt orders closure of destitute home

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A day after three children of Vivekananda Sevalayam, a home for the destitute in Thirumuruganpoondi, died due to suspected food poisoning, minister for social welfare and women empowerment Geetha Jeevan ordered the closure of the home.

On Friday, Geetha Jeevan, along with minister for information and publicity MP Saminathan, inspected the home and called on the eleven children undergoing treatment at the Tiruppur medical college hospital.

Speaking to reporters, Geetha Jeevan said, “During the inspection, we found that the home lacked sanitation. The restrooms were located outside the facility and there was no security guard. None of the staff used to remain in the home at night to ensure the safety of the children. We also found that several children suffered health issues a day before the incident. Because of the issues, we decided to order the closure of the home. Other children would be shifted to a shelter in Erode. Besides, an immediate inspection will be conducted by officials in all the 13 homes for destitute children in Tiruppur district.”

Meanwhile, CM MK Stalin condoled the death of Madesh (15), Babu (13) and Athish (8). He directed officers to offer all help to the children who are undergoing treatment. Earlier, Geetha Jeevan announced Rs 1 lakh aid each to the kin of the three children who died. Families of the eleven children who are in the hospital would be given Rs 50,000 each. The aid was given on behalf of the DMK.

