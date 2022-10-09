Home States Tamil Nadu

2019 theft case cracked after suspect posts photo wearing stolen jewellery in Tamil Nadu

During then, 16 sovereigns from the house were reported stolen and inquiries held with Easwari did not raise any suspicion about her involvement in the crime.

By Express News Service

TENKASI: A picture posted by a woman flaunting jewellery as her Whatsapp status backfired after it came to light that the jewellery in the picture was reported stolen in 2019 from a house, where she had worked as domestic help.

The suspect, Easwari (40) from Reddiarpatti in Tirunelveli, was arrested by Tenkasi police on Saturday for allegedly stealing 16 sovereigns of gold worth around Rs 4 lakh from her former employer.

Police sources said Easwari was hired to take care of Pankajavalli (69), a retired teacher residing alone in Sivanthi Nagar in Tenkasi district, in 2019. During then, 16 sovereigns from the house were reported stolen and inquiries held with Easwari did not raise any suspicion about her involvement in the crime. She also left work soon after.

Recently, Pankajavalli's daughter who is residing abroad saw Easwari wearing her mother's ornaments in a picture the latter posted as a Whatsapp status. Based on a complaint from the daughter, Tenkasi police arrested Easwari and recovered the stolen jewellery from her.

