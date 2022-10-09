Custodians of Villupuram history

Krithika Srinivasan By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Architecture, monuments… The mightiest of all, the perseverance of a lifetime,” atop the brown-tinted forts of Villupuram, gazing down at history, a motley crowd of archaeological enthusiasts exclaimed in exuberance.

Leafing through the memorable tenacity of the old Arcot land and its culture, they tripped over glory and grandeur. They are creating awareness, unearthing historic stuff, and preserving architecture and they do it in elegance. Formed in 1993, the district of Villupuram has this year stepped into its 29th anniversary in style.

According to the group of archaeological aficionados, history is not something transcribed in textbooks or some distant land. “It is near us, within the reach of our fingertips. Sadly, the general public opted to shut a blind eye to the historical landmarks nearing them,” reveals K Senguttuvan, writer and one among them. To Senguttuvan, the era is dangerously disconnected from history, even local ones.

“The sole reason behind establishing an archaeological guild (the one they are all comprised of) in the district is to create awareness among the residents about the importance of preserving architecture and, thereby, history,” says Senguttuvan, who is also the founder of Villupuram History and Culture Council, a voluntary organisation of archaeological enthusiasts guarding monuments and history against the sempiternal fractures of negligence.

Formed in 2019, the culture council has so far rediscovered monuments, hero stones, sculptures, pot shreds and scriptures from across Villupuram.

The core members of the guild include G Saravanakumar, M Vishnuprasad, K Krishnamurthy, activist G Akilan, Narayanan of Yadum Oore Yavarum Kelir Forum, A Rafiq and poet T Pazhamalai. But, they’re not rediscovering historical traces, Senguttuvan clears the air.

“Rather, we are creating awareness; about the significance of heritage, architecture and history. It is imperative for one to know the story of their land,” he asserts.

That said, they do their bit of explorations as well. From discovering Pallava-era slabs of Jeshta Devi in Kottapakkathuvelli village near Villupuram to stumbling across 5,000-year-old ancient rock paintings on the hills of Muttatur village and sculptures from the Pallava period on the banks of Nemur lake, the guild and its members have extended wide-scale support to the discovery mission.

Quite recently, they discovered a 13th-century AD inscription of King Koperunchingan in Arcot village.

Many times, however, spiritual beliefs clog the way. Once, Saravanakumar narrates, an excavation venture turned messy as residents of a particular village prevented them from unearthing a sculpture.

“They said it would tamper with the tranquillity of the area and the deity’s sanctity. Only after extensive negotiations, we were allowed to carry out such projects in the villages of Nannadu and Kottapakkathuvella,” he says.

There is nothing like this (the guild), that upholds Rafiq, another member. “Each discovery is a learning experience for us as well as the public. And the best part is that the guild has shown its influence on the public through social media platforms like Instagram as well,” he says.

ll is well and good. Rafiq, however, maintains that it is the State government that should come forward and make sure that the intended message reaches the intended audience. That’s all.

VILLUPURAM: Architecture, monuments… The mightiest of all, the perseverance of a lifetime,” atop the brown-tinted forts of Villupuram, gazing down at history, a motley crowd of archaeological enthusiasts exclaimed in exuberance. Leafing through the memorable tenacity of the old Arcot land and its culture, they tripped over glory and grandeur. They are creating awareness, unearthing historic stuff, and preserving architecture and they do it in elegance. Formed in 1993, the district of Villupuram has this year stepped into its 29th anniversary in style. According to the group of archaeological aficionados, history is not something transcribed in textbooks or some distant land. “It is near us, within the reach of our fingertips. Sadly, the general public opted to shut a blind eye to the historical landmarks nearing them,” reveals K Senguttuvan, writer and one among them. To Senguttuvan, the era is dangerously disconnected from history, even local ones. “The sole reason behind establishing an archaeological guild (the one they are all comprised of) in the district is to create awareness among the residents about the importance of preserving architecture and, thereby, history,” says Senguttuvan, who is also the founder of Villupuram History and Culture Council, a voluntary organisation of archaeological enthusiasts guarding monuments and history against the sempiternal fractures of negligence. Formed in 2019, the culture council has so far rediscovered monuments, hero stones, sculptures, pot shreds and scriptures from across Villupuram. The core members of the guild include G Saravanakumar, M Vishnuprasad, K Krishnamurthy, activist G Akilan, Narayanan of Yadum Oore Yavarum Kelir Forum, A Rafiq and poet T Pazhamalai. But, they’re not rediscovering historical traces, Senguttuvan clears the air. “Rather, we are creating awareness; about the significance of heritage, architecture and history. It is imperative for one to know the story of their land,” he asserts. That said, they do their bit of explorations as well. From discovering Pallava-era slabs of Jeshta Devi in Kottapakkathuvelli village near Villupuram to stumbling across 5,000-year-old ancient rock paintings on the hills of Muttatur village and sculptures from the Pallava period on the banks of Nemur lake, the guild and its members have extended wide-scale support to the discovery mission. Quite recently, they discovered a 13th-century AD inscription of King Koperunchingan in Arcot village. Many times, however, spiritual beliefs clog the way. Once, Saravanakumar narrates, an excavation venture turned messy as residents of a particular village prevented them from unearthing a sculpture. “They said it would tamper with the tranquillity of the area and the deity’s sanctity. Only after extensive negotiations, we were allowed to carry out such projects in the villages of Nannadu and Kottapakkathuvella,” he says. There is nothing like this (the guild), that upholds Rafiq, another member. “Each discovery is a learning experience for us as well as the public. And the best part is that the guild has shown its influence on the public through social media platforms like Instagram as well,” he says. ll is well and good. Rafiq, however, maintains that it is the State government that should come forward and make sure that the intended message reaches the intended audience. That’s all.