Election Commission of India freezes bow & arrow symbol for Uddhav, Shinde 

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an interim order, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday barred the two Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, respectively, from using the party name and its election symbol in the Andheri East assembly bypoll.

“Neither of the two groups led by Eknathrao Sambhaji Shinde (Petitioner) and the other led by Uddhav Thackeray (Respondent) be permitted to use the name of the party ‘Shivsena’ simplicitor. Neither of the two groups shall also be permitted to use the symbol ‘Bow & Arrow, reserved for Shivsena,” said the order.

The order is to place both the rival groups on an even keel and to protect their rights and interests, the ECI noted. The group led by Shinde approached the Commission to stake claim over the party’s election symbol in view of the bypoll. On Thursday, the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Maharashtra sought guidance from the Commission on the issue.

The ECI has also asked both the fractions to suggest three names for their groups, and also to choose symbols from the free symbol list. The Commission has given them October 10 deadline.

“Accordingly, both groups are hereby directed to furnish, latest by 01:00 PM on October 10, 2022. The names of their groups by which they may be recognized by the Commission and to this end, give three options in order of preference, any one of which may be approved by the Commission and; The symbols which may be allotted to the candidates set up, if any, by the respective groups. They may indicate the names of three free symbols, in the order of their preference, any one of which may be allotted to their candidates by the Commission,” read the order.

