Farmer shot dead in TN after his missing cattle complaint, rage gets 'suspect's goat'

Police arrested Ranjit Kumar and seized the weapon.

Published: 09th October 2022 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2022 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

COIMBATORE: A 58-year-old farmer was shot dead allegedly following an altercation over his missing goats near Mettupalayam in the district early on Sunday.

According to police, some goats belonging to Chinnasami went missing on his farm in the Mandharaikkadu area near here on Saturday evening.

So, he lodged a complaint with the police.

One of the victim's relatives pointed a finger at a person identified as Ranjit Kumar (28), claiming that he was involved in goat-lifting in the village.

When Chinnasami noticed Ranjit passing by his house, he immediately confronted him and picked up a quarrel.

Despite Ranjit claiming that he had not stolen any goats, Chinnasamy beat him up.

Ranjit left the place and returned around midnight with a countrymade single barrel gun and fired at Chinnasami, resulting in his spot death, they added.

Based on complaints from the villagers, police rushed to the spot and conducted inquiry.

They arrested Ranjit Kumar and seized the weapon. Further investigation is on.

