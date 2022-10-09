Home States Tamil Nadu

Governor, CM extend greetings to Muslims in Tamil Nadu

Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin and leaders of political parties extended Milad-un-Nabi greetings to Muslims in Tamil Nadu.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin and leaders of political parties extended Milad-un-Nabi greetings to Muslims in Tamil Nadu. 

The Governor, in his message, said, “On the auspicious occasion of Milad-Un-Nabi, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to the people especially our Muslim brothers and sisters of Tamil Nadu. It is a day to be remembered, revered and celebrated as it marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad who spread the message of peace. I urge our people to celebrate it with gaiety and mutual love.” 

The Chief Minister, in his message, said, “Prophet Mohammad faced trials and tribulations at a very young age. He grew up as a person who showered compassion on the poor and extended a helping hand towards the destitute. He preached the highest virtues to mankind and advised the people to feed the poor. The DMK has always been fond of the Muslim community, and I extend my heartiest Milad-un-Nabi greetings.” 

AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, among others also extended the greetings.

