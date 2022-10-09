Tamil Nadu: TNAU to host State level farmers meet on October 14 -16

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Marking the golden jubilee of Tamil Nadu Agriculture University (TNAU), a State level farmers' day special exhibition will be hosted in Madurai from October 14 to 16.

The special event is jointly organised by the TNAU, State line departments, ICAR institutes and NGOs among others. The three-day event will showcase a special tech expo and technical workshop. Farmers' award will be distributed to those who have made significant contributions to the agriculture sector. Nearly 25,000 - 30,000 farmers from across the State are expected to take part in the event.



"As many as 17-newly introduced hybrid crop varieties will be displayed at the three-day farmer's exhibition. Around 200 stalls will exhibit modern technologies in agriculture, crop varieties and government schemes for farmers. The usage of machines throughout the season, the usage of drones among other technologies will be emphasised. A live demonstration session on using the new technologies would be conducted. It is not just beneficial for farmers, but the common public," said V Geetha Lakshmi, TNAU Vice-Chancellor.



Responding to questions, Geetha Lakshmi said TNAU is currently at 8th rank in the country out of a total of 74 agriculture universities. "The ranking will improve in the coming years. TNAU is working on emphasising the importance of mechanisation in agriculture works and organic farming. Special training sessions are also being carried out," she added.

