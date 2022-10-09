Tamila, will you donate blood?

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: It’s not yet dawn but Rajarajan Veerasamy’s mobile phone is flooded with WhatsApp messages from enthusiastic people willing to donate blood. Amid the nonstop pinging, the 44-year-old Tamil language teacher scrolls through all messages to match the nearest donor with a needy patient. Nagapattinam-based Rajarajan is the coordinator of the ‘Tamila Blood Donors Service Network’, with thousands of volunteers.

The seeds of this philanthropic act were first sown in his mind around 10 years ago when he first donated blood for his uncle, Subramaniyan, who was fighting anaemia. “I thought of a way to help more patients, which has motivated me to set up a network of blood donors,” he explains.

Rajarajan found and incorporated a wide range of blood donors, including those with rare blood groups such as AB negative. Earlier, he used to maintain diaries of databases. Later, he formed WhatsApp groups where people post requirements, and made arrangements for donations. Within years, Rajarajan’s network became a key source of contact for hospitals for blood donations in the delta districts.

Explaining the origin of the name Tamila, he says, “I am accustomed to the question Neenga Tamila? (Are you Tamil?) in a sarcastic tone, as most people thought I would not be able to succeed in life if I took Tamil as my subject in college. These questions inspired the name of the group.”

Rajarajan’s humanitarian deeds don’t end with blood donation. In the aftermath of the Gaja Cyclone, he adopted the Puthupalli village in Keelaiyur block and provided relief items to the villagers.

Remembering the ferocious days, Aru Duraikannan, headmaster of Government High School in Thirupoondi North, who collaborated with Rajarajan during the cyclone relief works, said, “Post-cyclone Puthupalli had to be laid out completely, and Rajarajan’s contribution was crucial in its recovery.”

Further, through the initiative Karka Kasadara (Learn thoroughly), he pooled funds from his connections, bought smart televisions and distributed them to a dozen of kindergartens and nurseries. He has been sponsoring the education of a few kids for the past few years.

His association with Anubavam Muthiyor Illam, an old age home in Samanthampettai near Nagapattinam, is also worth a mention. K Amirtha, the superintendent of the old age home, said, “The home inmates treat Rajarajan as their eldest son. He is one of the benefactors who does not turn down a single request.”

The multi-talented teacher has also been conducting a five-minute podcast called Thagaval Surangam (Mine of Information) on All India Radio’s Air Karaikal 100.3 FM every morning for the past three years. Here, he shares insights about general knowledge, history, health, current affairs, and science.

Rajarajan’s deeds are appreciated by many, and the Dr Radhakrishnan Award from the State government is among many laurels that have come his way for his many contributions to the social front.

