Teacher trainers question plan to hold sessions in private schools in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A group of Block Resource Teachers Educators (BRTEs) questioned organising the Ennum Ezhuthum training programme for primary school teachers at private schools. This, they said, indicated that the school education department was sceptical of the facilities at government primary schools.

Also, the department was yet to release funds for carrying out maintenance works at government primary schools this academic year.

Training for primary school teachers is held at state, district and block levels. Over one lakh teachers are likely to attend the training to be conducted by BRTEs at the block level starting Monday.

“Most training programmes are organised at private and government-aided schools, and there is an oral instruction for this,” a BRTE said on condition of anonymity. Also, the release of funds for the maintenance of primary schools, supposed to be released at the end of the first term, was being delayed.

R Doss, general secretary of the Elementary School Teachers’ Association, urged the department to organise the training fully at government primary schools. The government should also release the funds for maintenance works soon.

