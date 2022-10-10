Mahabalipuram pips Taj mahal as no. 1 tourist spot in 2021

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu received over 11 crore domestic tourists, the highest in the country in 2021 as per the Ministry of Tourism’s Indian Tourism Statistics 2022 released recently. Mahabalipuram saw the most number of foreign tourists, pushing the crowd favourite Taj Mahal to the second position, reveals data.

In 2021, Tamil Nadu ranked first in the number of domestic tourist arrivals, Uttar Pradesh ranked second and Andhra Pradesh third. Tourist guides said, domestic tourism peaked during the pooja holidays as well.

P Asoka, president of approved tour guides association said, most tourist spots in Tamil Nadu had been bustling with travellers during the school and college holidays. “As for the pooja holidays, Mahabalipuram, Yercaud, Kodaikanal and Ooty were crowd-pullers. Tourists started coming in from the first week of September,” said Asoka.

While Mahabalipuram witnessed 5% of tourists from abroad, 95% were domestic tourists, explained local guide Lakshmaman. Shabin Sarvotham, senior general manager of the Radisson Blu Resort Temple Bay, in Mahabalipuram said the hotels business was faring better than pre-pandemic times. It’s a proud moment for Tamil Nadu that Mahabalipuram’s fame reached far and wide because of various events conducted, he added. “But, our hotel had only 85-95% occupancy during pooja holidays, which is like any other day. This may be because many would like to spend time at home with families,” he said.

Meanwhile, to promote State tourism on Sunday, around 40 general managers of various hotels in Chennai set off a bike rally “Rediscover Chennai, Rediscover Life” from the city to Mahabalipuram. It was flagged off by TN Tourism Development Corporation managing director Sandeep Nanduri.

Speaking about the rally, Shafee Ahmed, General Manager, E Hotel at Express Avenue said, “We have a reason to celebrate TN tourism. There are a lot of places like Kolli Hills and Yercaud which are perfect for riders.”

