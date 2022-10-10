Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Drive focuses on doctors’ role in POCSO cases

While doctors are often the first to flag POCSO cases, they are less equipped to handle them, pointed out experts during a Child Sexual Abuse and POCSO Act programme in Tiruchy on Sunday.

POCSO, Sexual Assault

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

At the session jointly organised by bodies like the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the Indian Academy of Paediatrics, Tiruchy Obstetrics and Gynaecology Society, and the Indian Council Against Child Neglect, Child Abuse and Child Labour (ICANCL), a total of seven medical experts from across the State shared their insights on the role of medical professionals in handling POCSO Act cases. 

Dr Mousumi Sen, Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine at CMC, Vellore, said, “Forensic reporting is very important in POCSO Act cases. Doctors should know how to handle the court and the police. Instead of being hesitant they should know what exactly is demanded from their end.”
“Doctors should look out for signs of sexual abuse based on the symptoms. Repeated constipation, anal fissure, sleeplessness in boys and girls are few of the many symptoms that need further probing as we have 53% of children being affected by sexual abuse in the country,” she added. 

Dr Sathya Raj, Professor, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry unit, CMC Vellore said, “India is home to 19% of children in the world. However in child sexual abuse (CSA) cases only 18% are reported, implying what we have is just the tip of the iceberg; 95% of CSA is perpetrated by family members and relatives. The CSA happening amongst boys is overlooked, and there needs to be sensitisation on it.”
 

TAGS
POCSO Child Sexual Abuse and POCSO Act programme Indian Medical Association Indian Council Against Child Neglec
Comments

