Home States Tamil Nadu

Don’t start new language war, uphold unity: Stalin to Centre

In a statement, Stalin said acting on the recommendation would destroy the nation’s unity and noted the panel had also recommended that Hindi be made the common language across India.

Published: 11th October 2022 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Warning the Union government against starting another “language war” by imposing Hindi as a compulsory language, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday appealed to Prime Minister Modi and the Centre to drop efforts in that direction and uphold the unity of India.

The CM was reacting to news reports about the recommendation of the parliamentary panel chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah that Hindi replace English as the medium of instruction in all Central technical and non-technical institutions as well as in Central varsities. These institutions include the IITs, IIMs, AIIMS and Kendriya Vidyalayas. In a statement, Stalin said acting on the recommendation would destroy the nation’s unity and noted the panel had also recommended that Hindi be made the common language across India.

Pointing out that Eighth Schedule of the Constitution lists 22 languages, including Tamil, as entitled to equal treatment, he asked where the need arose for the panel to recommend Hindi as the common language of India. “Why is it recommended to discontinue English language question papers in Union recruitment examinations to give preference to Hindi?” he asked.

Asserting that making one language as common for the whole country is practically impossible, he said mandating it would be akin to stating that only Hindi speakers are the rightful citizens of India and speakers of other languages are second-class citizens. 

AG&P Pratham to cover 1 lakh domestic connections in a year

The company has an investment of Rs 2,700 crore planned for the whole of TN over the next eight years and has a license to supply gas in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Ramanathapuram districts as well as in south east Chennai.

AG&P Pratham aims to cover one lakh domestic connections within a year and 22 lakh households across TN in the next eight years, said Venkatesan. To date, AG&P Pratham has launched 27 CNG stations in Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts as well as in south east Chennai, three in Ramanathapuram district and 14 in Vellore and Ranipet districts.

The company plans to launch 22 more CNG stations in Tamil Nadu by March 2023. “Till date, on an average 50 to 70km of pipelines for local areas have been laid in these six regions apart from 30km of steel pipelines used to transport gas for long distances,” said Venkatesan. I ndustries Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Chief secretary V Irai Anbu were present during the inauguration.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin language war Hindi parliamentary panel Amit Shah
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp