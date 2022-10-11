Former Tamil Nadu DGP Mukherjee passes away

Home States Tamil Nadu

Former Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) D Mukherjee passed away at his house in Manapakkam here on Saturday.

Former Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) D Mukherjee.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Former Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) D Mukherjee passed away at his house in Manapakkam here on Saturday. He served as DGP between 2006 and 2007 during the DMK regime when M Karunanidhi was chief minister.

Born in Patna, Bihar, on August 16, 1947, Mukherjee joined the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1971 and was allotted to Tamil Nadu cadre. Speaking to TNIE, a senior police officer remembered Mukherjee’s first instruction as DGP. “After taking charge, Mukherjee promised to curtail human rights violations in the State. During his tenure, he made sure subordinates were constantly reminded of this. He said the promise he made was not for him but for the personnel serving under him,” said the police officer.

“He touched countless lives by his gesture, kindness, and devotion to duty. His memory was exceptional and he was a great host. He guided and mentored many officers of the Tamil Nadu Police. He was a kind and affectionate,” read an obituary from the Tamil Nadu IPS Association. He believed, “My hope still is to leave the world a bit better than when I got here,” it added. Mukherjee is survived by his wife Ratna and sons Joy and Chinmoy.

