Forcing Hindi on all will spark hostility: MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

The Union government must understand that despite the presence of varied languages, cultures and traditions, India stands for unity in diversity, she noted.

Published: 12th October 2022 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 02:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Commenting on the recommendation of a parliamentary panel to use Hindi as the medium of instruction for professional courses in educational institutions, MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has said disturbing the country's diversity will ultimately endanger its unity. "Forcing people in such a diverse land to use a single language will spark hostility. The Union government must understand that despite the presence of varied languages, cultures and traditions, India stands for unity in diversity," she noted.

Landing in Thoothukudi airport for the first time after her elevation to the post of the DMK's State Deputy General Secretary, Kanimozhi said she would intensify her party work so as to live up to the expectations of party president MK Stalin. DMK cadre accorded her a rousing reception at the airport.

Responding to press persons' queries on BJP minister L Murugan's criticisms against the Chief Minister, she said, First of all, only people with some credibility deserve to make criticisms against the CM. "The Dravidian model promulgated by Stalin had been well received by leaders of various states. He has proved his prowess to provide good governance and has set a trend which others should follow. The good governance in Tamil Nadu is unsettling the Union government, so they are raking up the language issue again with a view to hide their own misgovernance," the MP added.

Later,  MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi distributed Rs 3 lakh as assistance to each of the families of the six persons from Siluvaipatti hamlet, who drowned in Kollidam river near Thanjavur during a pilgrimage to Poondi Mathakovilon on October 3. She visited the houses of all bereaved families and consoled them. The compensation was sanctioned from the Chief Minister's general fund. Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan, Collector K Senthil Raj, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, Ottapidaram MLA MC Shanmugauah and others accompanied Kanimozhi.

